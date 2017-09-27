Bahram Bagirzade comments on removing his name from UEFA list of Qarabag fans

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Popular Azerbaijani actor Bahram Bagirzade commented on removing his name from the list of famous fans of Champions League group stage team.

Former member of “The Guys from Baku” KVN (Club of the Funny and Inventive People) told Report that decision of UEFA was not coincidence.

B. Bagirzade blamed those who were against including his name to the list of famous fans.

“May God bless the one who wrote to UEFA that I am not fan of Qarabag. They spoke so much about this topic that in the end they removed my name from the list. How it could be different? “They snitch like in 30’s of the past century. Those who are rejoicing for removing Bahram’s name from the list of famous fans are the Armenians. They mock at the removing from list of famous fans a member of “The Guys from Baku” that defeated their KVN teams in 1992. This is not a big deal for me. It just seems strange that why we ourselves do such things? Envy is natural to women, not men.”

The comedian said at the time of internal games he is fan of Neftchi, not Qarabag. This is how he justified his support for Aghdam team: “Now it is such a moment that we all must be tightly united around Qarabag, regardless it is about territory, or team. Today not only 70000 people at Baku Olympic Stadium will sound the name of Qarabag, but also 10 million population of Azerbaijan. When we defeated Armenians becoming “Champion of the Century” and victory in April was gave us great hope that we are ready to return our territories. Today, Qarabag team gives us such hopes. As everyone I say Qarabag!"

The list of famous fans of Champions League teams include politicians, athletes and celebrities such as Madonna, Monica Bellucci, Luciano Pavarotti.

Notably, although UEFA introduced Bahram Bagirzade as the famous fan of Qarabag, later removed his name from the list.