Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani national football team has made one step forward in the FIFA rankings.

Report informs, the team, managed by Robert Prosinechki, who did not play a single match for the reporting period, settled in 79th place with 427 points.

Notably, the reason for the changes in the FIFA ranking were control games and games in the zone of CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football).