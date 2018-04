Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to vie for world medals in the event, which will be held on May 13 in Chelyabinsk, Russian Federation.

Report informs, Azerbaijan`s Taekwondo Federation will send a 15-man squad to the world championship that kicks off in Chelyabinsk, Russia, Wednesday.

In the men`s event, Azerbaijani coaches will field in 8 fighters, while in the women`s event, hopes will be pinned on 7 fighters.