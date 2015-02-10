 Top
    Azerbaijani referees receive assignment to European Championship Elite Round

    Aliyar Aghayev will leave for Germany while Orkhan Mammadov for Poland

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA referees Aliyar Aghayev and Orkhan Mammadov received assignment to the international games. Report informs referring to the official website of AFFA, A.Aghayev will control the games of the second stage of European Championship Elite Round among U-19 teams.

    The group includes Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Ireland. The matches will be held in Germany from March 26 to 31.

    O.Mammadov will take place in the matches of European Championship Elite Round among U-17 teams. Poland, Belarus, Northern Ireland and Greece will play in this group. The meetings will be held in Poland on March 21-26.

