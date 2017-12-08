 Top
    Azerbaijani Premier League: Sabail to play with Qarabag

    Postponed match in the IV round will be played today

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ A postponed match in the IV round of Azerbaijan Premier League (APL) will be played today. 

    Report informsç debutant Sabail will receive the leader Qarabag. The first match between them in the X round ended with Qarabag’s victory. The only goal that brought victory for Qarabag was scored by Afran Ismailov in 89th minute.

    Azerbaijan Premier League

    8 December (Friday)

    19:00. Sabail – Qarabag

    Referees: Orkhan Mammadov, Mehman Mahmudov, Knyaz Amiraslanov, Inqilab Mammadov

    AFFA representative: Elbrus Abbasov

    Referee inspector: Vusal Aliyev

    Baku. Bayıl Arena

