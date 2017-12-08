Azerbaijani Premier League: Sabail to play with Qarabag

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ A postponed match in the IV round of Azerbaijan Premier League (APL) will be played today.
Report informsç debutant Sabail will receive the leader Qarabag. The first match between them in the X round ended with Qarabag’s victory. The only goal that brought victory for Qarabag was scored by Afran Ismailov in 89th minute.
Azerbaijan Premier League
8 December (Friday)
19:00. Sabail – Qarabag
Referees: Orkhan Mammadov, Mehman Mahmudov, Knyaz Amiraslanov, Inqilab Mammadov
AFFA representative: Elbrus Abbasov
Referee inspector: Vusal Aliyev
Baku. Bayıl Arena
Şamo QuliyevNews Author
