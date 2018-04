© Report.az

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national football team has returned to Baku from Doha, host city of friendly match with Qatari national team.

Report informs, plane carrying the team landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 10:45 local time.

Robert Prosinečki's team returned by Qatar Airways passenger plane.

All costs of the match paid by the Qatar Football Association.

Notably, Qatar vs Azerbaijan match ended 1:2.