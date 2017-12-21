Azerbaijani national football team ends this year the 117th

© Report

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA has announced new rating list of the world teams.

Report informs, position of Azerbaijani national team has not changed compared to the last month.

Gurban Gurbanov's team ranked 117th with 281 points. This is the last rating list for 2017. The Georgian team, which will hold friendly match against Azerbaijan on February 2, is on the 104th place with 322 points.

Notably, German team is a leader with 1,602 points. Brazil is second with 1,483 points and Portugal the third with 1,358.