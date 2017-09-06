Azerbaijani manager Gurban Gurbanov's son included in Qarabag's bid list - LIST

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ FC Qarabag's bid for UEFA Youth League announced.

Report informs, the list includes 40 players.

Four of them are goalkeepers, 11 defenders, 19 midfielders, 6 forwards. 4 international players entered into the list, 2 of whom are from Macedonia, the rest from Georgia and Ukraine. The bid also includes former Neftchi players, one of them is Musa Gurbanov, son of the first team manager Gurban Gurbanov.

Also, Aftandil Hajiyev will replace Rashad Sadigov at UEFA Youth League matches:

Goalkeepers: 1. Mammad Huseynov, 12. Nijat Mehbaliyev, 25. Rahim Rahimli, 26. Afgan Farrukhlu

Defenders: 2. Yusif Hasanov, 3. Rahid Aghazade, 4. Asgar Huseynov, 5. Elchin Asadov, 7. Turan Manafov, 14. Ibrahim Huseynov (Georgia), Oliver Stoymenovski (Macedonia), Nihad Guliyev, Samir Aghakishiyev, Bashir Ayralov, Aslan Bedelzade

Midfielders: 6. Ali Aliyev, 8. Nijat Suleymanov, 10. Famin Aliyev, 11. Zaur Farzaliyev, 13. Davud Mahmudov, 15. Pilagha Mehdiyev, 16. Ibrahim Gadirzade, 17. Ulvi Ibrahimov, 18. Suleyman Ahmadov, 19. Boyan Miovski (Macedonia), Akif Humbatzade, 22. Taleh Rzayev, 24. Yaroslav Dede (Ukraine), 29. Bilal Huseynli, 30. Kanan Gasimov, 31. Nijat Guluzadə, 35. Tural Bayramov, 37. Nurlan Khalilov, 38. Huseyn Ahmadov

Forwards: 9. Ibrahim Aliyev, 23. Nijat Mammadov, 32. Khagani Sadikhov, 33. Musa Gurbanli, 34. Turan Velizade, 40. Misir Rustamov

Manager: Aftandil Hajiyev.

Notably, Qarabag will play its Youth League first match against Chelsea in London on September 12. The game begins at 14:05 Baku time.