Azerbaijani footballer subjected to punishment in German club

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The football club Erzgebirge Aue that plays in the German Bundesliga, has imposed a penalty on national player of Azerbaijan Dimitrij Nazarov.

Report informs, manager of the club Hannes Drews told the Bild.

He said, 27-year-old striker must be able to control himself. According to Drews, if Erzgebirge Aue lost to Regensburg in the XI round instead of winning the match with 1:0, Nazarov would be censured: "We applied penalties to Nazarov. It was a stupid action coming from emotion. He must control himself. We should be glad for the victory. If we were losers, this would be irritating”.

Notably, while throwing in ball in the 20th minute of match which ended with 1:0 in favor of Nazarov’s team, he purposely hit the ball on rival player. As a result, he was sent off.

Disciplinary Committee suspended the player for three games and fined the club 3000 EUR. FC Erzgebirge Aue earned 16 points after 11 games and takes the eighth spot in standings.