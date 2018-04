Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Member of club Alinja and Azerbaijani team composed of players under the age of 17 years Gara Garayev went to the camp of the Spanish club Malaga.

Report informs citing the official website of AFFA, 17 year old striker left the country for the review.

G. Garaev sent to Spain by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).