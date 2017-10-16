 Top
    Azerbaijani FIFA referee received designation for next match in Europa League

    Aliyar Agayev will lead Macedonia

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani referee affiliated with FIFA, Aliyar Agayev has received an appointment in the group stage of Europa League.

    Report informs referring to the official website of AFFA young senior referee will lead the match Vardar (Macedonia) and Real Sociedad (Spain) in the group L of Europa League.

    Zeynal Zeynalov and Rza Mammadov will be the linesmen of the game. Rahim Hasanov and Orkhan Mammadov will lead as additional assistant referees of the match. Mubariz Hashimov will be represented as a fourth referee. The match will be held in Skopje on October 19.

