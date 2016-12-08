Azerbaijani clubs to play last matches at Europa League group stage

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 'Qarabag' and 'Gabala', Azerbaijani clubs at the UEFA Europa League group stage, will play matches of the last round.
Report informs, Aghdam club will play to qualify for play-off, while Gabala will have a formal match.
Coached by Gurban Gurbanov, the team will receive group leader Fiorentina. If Aghdam club wins, it will qualify for 1/16 finals regardless of the result of PAOK - Slovan match.
Losing chances to move ahead the group, the team coached by Roman Hryhorchuk will play away match with Mainz.
8 December
Europa League, group stage, VI round
J group
20:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - Fiorentina (Italy)
Referee: Ivan Bebek
Assistant referees: Tomislav Petrović, Miro Grgich (CRO)
Additional assistant referees: Ante Vucemilovic-Simunovic, Goran Gabrilo (CRO)
4th official: Goran Pataki (CRO)
Referee inspector: Vasiliy Melnichuk (UKR)
UEFA delegate: Michael Zoratti (Austria)
Baku. Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov
C group
22:00. Mainz (Germany) - Gabala (Azerbaijan)
Referee: Simon Lee Evans
Assistant referees: Gareth Wyn Jones, Lewis Ross Edwards
Additional assistant referees: Bryn Markham-Jones, Nick Pratt
4th official: Daniel Beckett (WAL)
Referee inspector: Are Habicht (EST)
UEFA delegate: Eamon Naughton (IRL)
Mainz. Mainz Arena
