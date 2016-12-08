 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani clubs to play last matches at Europa League group stage

    FC 'Qarabag' will compete to qualify for play-off, Gabala for first point

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 'Qarabag' and 'Gabala', Azerbaijani clubs at the UEFA Europa League group stage, will play matches of the last round.

    Report informs, Aghdam club will play to qualify for play-off, while Gabala will have a formal match.

    Coached by Gurban Gurbanov, the team will receive group leader Fiorentina. If Aghdam club wins, it will qualify for 1/16 finals regardless of the result of PAOK - Slovan match.

    Losing chances to move ahead the group, the team coached by Roman Hryhorchuk will play away match with Mainz.

    8 December

    Europa League, group stage, VI round

    J group

    20:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - Fiorentina (Italy)

    Referee: Ivan Bebek

    Assistant referees: Tomislav Petrović, Miro Grgich (CRO)

    Additional assistant referees: Ante Vucemilovic-Simunovic, Goran Gabrilo (CRO)

    4th official: Goran Pataki (CRO)

    Referee inspector: Vasiliy Melnichuk (UKR)

    UEFA delegate: Michael Zoratti (Austria)

    Baku. Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov


    C group

    22:00. Mainz (Germany) - Gabala (Azerbaijan)

    Referee: Simon Lee Evans

    Assistant referees: Gareth Wyn Jones, Lewis Ross Edwards

    Additional assistant referees: Bryn Markham-Jones, Nick Pratt

    4th official: Daniel Beckett (WAL)

    Referee inspector: Are Habicht (EST)

    UEFA delegate: Eamon Naughton (IRL)

    Mainz. Mainz Arena

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi