Azerbaijan to host Iceland in World Cup qualifier tonight
Football
- 13 November, 2025
- 09:22
The Azerbaijan national football team will play its next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match tonight against Iceland, Report informs.
The team led by head coach Aykhan Abbasov, will host Iceland at the 8th km stadium in Baku.
The match is set to kick off at 09:00 pm local time (GMT+4) and will be officiated by Montenegrin FIFA referee Nikola Dabanović.
In the group's other fixture, France will take on Ukraine in Paris at 23:45.
After four rounds, France leads Group D with 10 points, followed by Ukraine with 7, Iceland with 4, and Azerbaijan with 1 point.
