 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Azerbaijan team stops competing at European Championship with highest score

    The host team exceeded Italy and France

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ The U-17 national team stopped competing in the 1/4 finals of the European Championship in Baku with the highest score. Report informs, the team of Tabriz Hasanov gained 4 points from 3 games.

    The host team exceeded Italy and France. In the final ranking the national team shared 9-10th places with the Danish national team.

    Points of last ranked teams:

    9-10. Denmark, Azerbaijan - each with 4 points

    11-12. Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina - 3 points each

    13 - 15. France, Ukraine, Serbia - 1 point each

    16. Scotland - 0.

    Belgium got 5 points and over passed Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi