​Azerbaijan team stops competing at European Championship with highest score

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ The U-17 national team stopped competing in the 1/4 finals of the European Championship in Baku with the highest score. Report informs, the team of Tabriz Hasanov gained 4 points from 3 games.

The host team exceeded Italy and France. In the final ranking the national team shared 9-10th places with the Danish national team.

Points of last ranked teams:

9-10. Denmark, Azerbaijan - each with 4 points

11-12. Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina - 3 points each

13 - 15. France, Ukraine, Serbia - 1 point each

16. Scotland - 0.

Belgium got 5 points and over passed Azerbaijan.