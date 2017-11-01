Azerbaijan's Qarabag earns its 2nd point in away match with Atletico - VIDEO

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Qarabag football club played the IV round match in the group stage of Champions League.

Report informs, Aghdam club was a guest of Atletico in Spain.

The match that took place at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid ended in a draw 1:1. The score was opened at the 40th minute by the Qarabag midfielder Michel. After a corner kick he headed a goal. Agdam club went for a break with predominance.

In the second part Atletico restored equality. Thomas Partey scored a goal from long distance at the 56th minute.

Therefore, Qarabag earned 2 points in Group C and remained in the fourth rank in the standing. Atletico ranks the third place with 3 points. Both teams now have less chances to qualify for 1/8 final of Champions League. Roma tops the group with 8 points. Chelsea club of England ranked the second with 7 points.