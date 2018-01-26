Azerbaijan’s FIFA referee invited to UEFA course for best referees

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 29, Azerbaijan's FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev was invited to the course in Malta for the best football referees.

Report informs, Leading European referees and new FIFA referees to attend UEFA course organized for the 26th time. The three-day training will be attended by 56 male, 21 female referees in I and II categories.

Notably, Aliyar Aghayev is one of seven chief referees of the 2nd category that will attend the course.