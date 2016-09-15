Azerbaijan-Norway match tickets on sale

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The tickets for Azerbaijan-Norway match to be held in the World Cup 2018 qualifying round at Baku Olympic Stadium at 21:00 on 8 October are on sale.

They are sold in 28 Mall Shopping Center, Bakcell Customer Services center (near Sahil metro station), and booking-offices of Baku Olympic Stadium and “Bakcell Arena”.

Tckets are available online on the website www.tickets.affa.az.

The match’s tickets cost for the 1st category – 1 AZN, the 2nd category – 2 AZN and VIP – 10 AZN.