Azerbaijan national team to compete at European Championship announced

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's national U-17 team squad announced for the European Championship to be held in Baku on May 5-31, 2016.

Head coach Tabriz Hasanov will lead 20 players.

They are Kamran Ibrahimov, Elchin Asadov, Pilagha Mehdiyev (all three from "Neftchi"), Ceyhun Mukhtarli, Suleyman Ahmadov, Nadir Gasimov (all three from "Inter"), Yusif Hasanov, Ibrahim Gadirzade (both from "Khazar Lankaran"), Rijat Garayev ( "Sumgayit"), Farid Nabiyev ("Gabala"), Mammad Huseynov ("Karabakh"), Ege Atlam, Huseyn Seylighli, Metin Guler (all three from "Beshiktash"), Ismayil Karakash, Doğukan Oksuz (both from "Trabzonspor"), Barish Ekincier ("Rot-Vayss Essen" (Germany), Murad Mahmudov ("Leipzig" (Germany).

Murad Popov as a reserve player for the national team ("Gabala") and Bahadur Haziyev ( "Neftchi").

Notably, Azerbaijan's national team will compete in the same group with Portugal, Belgium and Scotland.