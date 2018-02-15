Azerbaijan national team descends in FIFA rating

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA announced the new rating list of world national teams.

Report informs, Azerbaijan national football team has dropped by one step in comparison with the previous month.

National team led by Gurban Gurbanov that had goalless draw against Moldova in Turkey on January 27 is in 119th place with 275 points.

Faroe Islands which is in same group with Azerbaijan national team in the UEFA Nations League holds 96th place with 364 points, Kosovo is 177th with 97 points and Malta is 185th with 66 points. Faroe Islands and Kosovo have progressed by one step, but Malta has not changed its position.There was no change in the ranking of the top 17 teams.Germany leads the list with 1602 points followed by Brazil (2nd) with 1484 points and Portugal (3rd) with 1358 points.

Turkey's position has changed. The team has moved up by three levels and ranked 38th with 735 points.