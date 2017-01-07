Azerbaijan national squad to perform in Valentin Granatkin tournament named

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of Azerbaijan national U-17 football team Tabriz Hasanov named 20 players to travel to Saint Petersburg, Russia for Valentin Granatkin tournament, which will kick off on January 8, Report informs, referring to AFFA’s web site.
Beside 5 legionnaires, the national squad includes 6 players from “Inter”, 5 from “Neftchi”, 3 from “Gabala” and one player from ‘Sumgait”.
|PLAYER
|CLUB
|Ibrahimov Kamran
|Neftchi
|Dashdamirov Rahman
|Neftchi
|Aliyev Ibrahim
|Neftchi
|Haziyev Bahadur
|Neftchi
|Mehdiyev Pilaga
|Neftchi
|Gayali Murad
|Inter
|Hasanov Yusif
|Inter
|Garayev Rijat
|Inter
|Mukhtarli Jeyhun
|Inter
|Gadirzade Ibrahim
|Inter
|Maharramli Rafael
|Inter
|Ahmadov Suleyman
|Sumqait
|Popov Murad
|Gabala
|Sadikhov Ali
|Gabala
|Nabiyev Farid
|Gabala
|Seylığlı Hüseyin
|Beşiktaş (Turkey)
|Güler Metin
|Beşiktaş (Turkey)
|Karakaş İsmail
|Trabzonspor (Turkey)
|Öksüz Doğukan
|Trabzonspor (Turkey)
|Ekincier Barış
|Rot-Weiss Essen (Almaniya)
Notably, Azerbaijani national team will play first match in group C against Latvia. The game will kick off at 13:00 on January 9. The team will play its second match on January against Kazakhstan. T.Hasanov’s team will meet Slovakia at third match on January 13 at 15:15. Top two teams in groups will qualify for 1/4 finals, other two will compete for 9-16 places.
