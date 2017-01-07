 Top
    Azerbaijan national squad to perform in Valentin Granatkin tournament named

    Head coach Tabriz Hasanov takes 20 players to Russia

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of Azerbaijan national U-17 football team Tabriz Hasanov named 20 players to travel to Saint Petersburg, Russia for Valentin Granatkin tournament, which will kick off on January 8, Report informs, referring to AFFA’s web site.

    Beside 5 legionnaires, the national squad includes 6 players from “Inter”, 5 from “Neftchi”, 3 from “Gabala” and one player from ‘Sumgait”.

    PLAYER CLUB
    Ibrahimov Kamran Neftchi
    Dashdamirov Rahman Neftchi
    Aliyev Ibrahim Neftchi
    Haziyev Bahadur Neftchi
    Mehdiyev Pilaga Neftchi
    Gayali Murad Inter
    Hasanov Yusif Inter
    Garayev Rijat Inter
    Mukhtarli Jeyhun Inter
    Gadirzade Ibrahim Inter
    Maharramli Rafael Inter
    Ahmadov Suleyman Sumqait
    Popov Murad Gabala
    Sadikhov Ali Gabala
    Nabiyev Farid Gabala
    Seylığlı Hüseyin Beşiktaş (Turkey)
    Güler Metin Beşiktaş (Turkey)
    Karakaş İsmail Trabzonspor (Turkey)
    Öksüz Doğukan Trabzonspor (Turkey)
    Ekincier Barış Rot-Weiss Essen (Almaniya)

    Notably, Azerbaijani national team will play first match in group C against Latvia. The game will kick off at 13:00 on January 9. The team will play its second match on January against Kazakhstan. T.Hasanov’s team will meet Slovakia at third match on January 13 at 15:15. Top two teams in groups will qualify for 1/4 finals, other two will compete for 9-16 places. 

