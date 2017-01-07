Azerbaijan national squad to perform in Valentin Granatkin tournament named

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of Azerbaijan national U-17 football team Tabriz Hasanov named 20 players to travel to Saint Petersburg, Russia for Valentin Granatkin tournament, which will kick off on January 8, Report informs, referring to AFFA’s web site.

Beside 5 legionnaires, the national squad includes 6 players from “Inter”, 5 from “Neftchi”, 3 from “Gabala” and one player from ‘Sumgait”.

PLAYER CLUB Ibrahimov Kamran Neftchi Dashdamirov Rahman Neftchi Aliyev Ibrahim Neftchi Haziyev Bahadur Neftchi Mehdiyev Pilaga Neftchi Gayali Murad Inter Hasanov Yusif Inter Garayev Rijat Inter Mukhtarli Jeyhun Inter Gadirzade Ibrahim Inter Maharramli Rafael Inter Ahmadov Suleyman Sumqait Popov Murad Gabala Sadikhov Ali Gabala Nabiyev Farid Gabala Seylığlı Hüseyin Beşiktaş (Turkey) Güler Metin Beşiktaş (Turkey) Karakaş İsmail Trabzonspor (Turkey) Öksüz Doğukan Trabzonspor (Turkey) Ekincier Barış Rot-Weiss Essen (Almaniya)

Notably, Azerbaijani national team will play first match in group C against Latvia. The game will kick off at 13:00 on January 9. The team will play its second match on January against Kazakhstan. T.Hasanov’s team will meet Slovakia at third match on January 13 at 15:15. Top two teams in groups will qualify for 1/4 finals, other two will compete for 9-16 places.