Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The referees of today's friendly match between national teams of Azerbaijan and Moldova were determined.

Report informs citing the AFFA official website, the match was entrusted to the Turkish referees team.

Chief referee Hüseyin Göçek will be assisted by Bahattin Duran, Tarık Ongun - sideline, and Barış Şimşek as the fourth referee.

The match at Mardan Stadium in Antalya, Turkey, starts at 20:00 Baku time.