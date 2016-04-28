 Top
    Final of Azerbaijani Cup can be held in Baku

    Ramin Musayev: The game can be held in Olympic Stadium or in Dalga Arena

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan football cup final can be held in Baku. 

    Report was told by the President of Professional Football League (PFL), Ramin Musayev.

    "If Ganja stadium will not be suitable the game will be held in Baku. The game can be held in Olympic Stadium or in Dalga Arena", R. Musayev said.

    Currently, Ganja city stadium is under repair. 

    The final game will be held on May 26. 

    "Karabakh", "Gabala", "Inter" and "Neftchi" are competing for the final game.

