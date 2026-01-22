Azerbaijan climbs one place in UEFA country rankings

Azerbaijan has moved up one position in the UEFA country rankings following a key victory by Qarabag FK in European competition.

According to Report, the progress was secured after Qarabag defeated Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt in the seventh round of the UEFA Champions League league phase. The win added 0.500 coefficient points to Azerbaijan's total.

As a result, Azerbaijan now sits 27th in the UEFA rankings with 22.750 points, overtaking Slovakia, which is 28th with 22.375 points.

The UEFA country ranking is currently led by England, which tops the table with a coefficient of 106.991 points.