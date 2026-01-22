Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan climbs one place in UEFA country rankings

    Football
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 10:31
    Azerbaijan climbs one place in UEFA country rankings

    Azerbaijan has moved up one position in the UEFA country rankings following a key victory by Qarabag FK in European competition.

    According to Report, the progress was secured after Qarabag defeated Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt in the seventh round of the UEFA Champions League league phase. The win added 0.500 coefficient points to Azerbaijan's total.

    As a result, Azerbaijan now sits 27th in the UEFA rankings with 22.750 points, overtaking Slovakia, which is 28th with 22.375 points.

    The UEFA country ranking is currently led by England, which tops the table with a coefficient of 106.991 points.

    Azerbaijan UEFA Champions League Qarabag FK
    Azərbaycan UEFA reytinqində bir pillə irəliləyib
    Азербайджан поднялся на одну позицию в рейтинге УЕФА

    Latest News

    10:56

    Azerbaijani futsal referee appointed to Armenian national team's match

    Football
    10:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities promoted in Thailand

    Tourism
    10:39

    SOCAR acquires 10% stake in Baleine oil and gas field development project

    Energy
    10:31

    Azerbaijan climbs one place in UEFA country rankings

    Football
    10:21

    Moody's: Regulatory reforms strengthened resilience of Azerbaijan's banking sector

    Finance
    10:19

    Azeri Light crude price drops on global market

    Energy
    10:11

    US, Azerbaijan preparing their first bilateral business mission

    Business
    10:02

    Azerbaijan to consider amendments on funding for education of socially vulnerable individuals

    Education and science
    09:42

    CBA currency exchange rates (22.01.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed