Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027

    Football
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 19:27
    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027

    The FIFA Executive Committee convened for its regular meeting on October 2, Report informs.

    According to the Committee"s decision, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will co-host the final stage of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2027.

    This will be the 25th edition of the tournament, held every two years since its launch in 1977. It will mark the first time that men"s World Cup matches will be staged in Azerbaijan, as well as the first-ever participation of Azerbaijan"s national men"s team in the final round of a FIFA World Cup.

    FIFA Uzbekistan football
    Azərbaycan və Özbəkistan birgə U-20-lərin dünya çempionatına ev sahibliyi edəcəklər
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Узбекистан совместно примут молодежный чемпионат мира по футболу

    Latest News

    20:07

    Macron hopes for early signing of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    20:02

    Kazakhstan and Türkiye discuss upcoming OTS summit in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:35

    Rovshan Najaf: Historic FIFA decision indicates attention Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan gives to sports

    Football
    19:27

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027

    Football
    19:25

    Israeli ships banned from entering Turkish ports

    Region
    19:17
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of France in Copenhagen - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    19:05

    PM: Greece is interested in expanding gas cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:51

    Azerbaijani Speaker Gafarova holds meetings at G20 parliamentary summit

    Foreign policy
    18:37
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed