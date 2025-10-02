Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027
Football
- 02 October, 2025
- 19:27
The FIFA Executive Committee convened for its regular meeting on October 2, Report informs.
According to the Committee"s decision, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will co-host the final stage of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2027.
This will be the 25th edition of the tournament, held every two years since its launch in 1977. It will mark the first time that men"s World Cup matches will be staged in Azerbaijan, as well as the first-ever participation of Azerbaijan"s national men"s team in the final round of a FIFA World Cup.
