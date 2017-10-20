Azad Rahimov: Clubs in Azerbaijan Premier League must be increased

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The proposal to allocate state aid to Azerbaijani football clubs has not been realized due to financial issues.

Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Republic Azad Rahimov said.

According to him, proposal came from AFFA was to be implemented on a special program. In this regard, negotiations were also held with the Ministry of Finance: “However, we did not see the outcome of the proposal due to financial issues. This is perhaps temporary. In the future, this project will most likely take its place in the state budget ".

According to the minister, Azerbaijani clubs should represent not only Baku, but also regions. He also stressed the importance of increasing the number of clubs in the Premier League. However, Rahimov said that the solution of the problem depends on sponsors: “Sponsors should be found and attracted. The number of clubs should reach at least 14, then a national team of players can be formed."

The government official stressed the need to adopt a new State Program on development of football in Azerbaijan. He spoke about the ministry's work in this direction: "We are constantly engaged in the development of children's and youth football, we organize zone races. We have also organized a school together with the Spanish Real Madrid club. The club made a new proposal for the continuation of the work. I think we will continue this project.

Coaches from Madrid will come and deal with children. England's Manchester United club has opened a school in Azerbaijan and the academy operates. That is, steps are taken and things are going on”.

Notably, currently, 10 clubs are competing in the 8th Division of Azerbaijan Premier League.