Atletico head coach wants to hide his team from FC Qarabag

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish Atlético coach Diego Simeone has decided to hide his team from Azerbaijan's Qarabag club that it will host at the Champions League fourth round, October 31.

Report informs referring to the AS, 47-year-old specialist said he had decided to not hold pre-match training in the Metropolitano stadium where the match will be held. Instead the Madrid representative will finalize preparatory process at the previous Vicente Calderón Stadium scheduled for October 30 at 23:30 Baku time. However, Argentinian coach will answer journalist’s questions before the match at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano.

Moreover, the final match of Qarabag and press conference of Aghdam club's head coach Gurban Gurbanov will also be held in this arena. Atletico have last played for Vicente Calderón Stadium in La Liga match on May 20 at Athletic Bilbao.

Notably, Qarabag also holds last trainings at their own training base, not in stadiums where the meeting will be held. The first 15 minutes of pre-match training are open.