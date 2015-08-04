"Athletic" goes to Baku with 21 players and 20 fans

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish "Athletic" (Bilbao) will arrive in Baku today, the club will be the guest of "Inter" in the return game at third qualifying round of UEFA European Football Championship.

Report informs referring to "Marca", the team arrived in Baku at 15:00 local time.

After 6-hour flight, members of "Athletic" club immediately went to the hotel "Flame Towers" after departure at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. In addition, the club members accompanied by 20 fans. Also expected the arrival of a group of Spanish club fans from Georgia.

Already published the list of people who will come to Baku, led by head coach Ernesto Valverde. In the second leg the Spanish team travels with 21 players:

Goalkeepers: 1.Gorki Iraisos, 13.Yago Errerin, 26.Alehandro Remir

Defenders: 3.Gorka Elustondo, 24.Mikel Balenciaga, 18.Karlos Gurpegi, 16.Haber Eheyta, 4.Aymerik Lyaport, 6.Mikel San Jose Martinez 30.Inyigo Lekue

Midfielders: 2.Eneko Boveda, 5.Haver Erazo, 7.Benyat Echebbaria, 10.Oskar De Marcos, Susaeta 14.Markel, 23.Ager Akehe

Forwards: Gomez 11.Ibay, 21.Borho Vigera, 20.Arits Aduriz, 22.Gilermo, 27.Sabin Merino

The match between "Inter" - "Athletic" starts on August 6 at 21:00 Baku time at the stadium "InterArena".