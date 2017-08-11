 Top
    Arsenal offers Alexis Sanchez record amount of salary

    London club is ready to pay Chilean footballer 300,000 pounds per week

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ England’s Arsenal FC has offered a record amount of salary to its football player Alexis Sanchez.

    Report informs citing the Daily Mail, the London representative is ready to pay the 29-year-old striker 300, 000 pounds per week.

    If an agreement is reached between him and the club, Alexis Sanchez will become England’s highest paid footballer.

    Presently, the highest paid soccer player is “Manchester United’s” French midfielder Paul Pogba who gets 290, 000 pounds per week.

    Notably, Alexis Sanchez earns 140, 000 pounds per week in accordance with the agreement signed till the end of 2017/2018 season. It is reported that Manchester City and PSJ are also interested in the footballer. 

