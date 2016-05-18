Arsenal goalkeeper wins Golden Glove 2016

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Petr Cech has won the Premier League Golden Glove in his first season as Arsenal goalkeeper for ending the seasong with 16 clean sheets in 34 appearances to claim the prize, Report informs.

In an aside David de Gea might be joint winner with him but that can’t be figured out till United play their last game of the season which was postponed due to the bomb scare.

De Gea is on 15 clean sheets with one game to go to prove that his hands are as safe as Cech.

Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel and Manchester City’s Joe Hart came in joint second with 15 clean sheets apiece.