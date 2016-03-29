Arda Turan: 'Messi is the best player in football history'

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Footballer of Turkish national team Arda Turan declared his target in Spanish Barcelona FC.

Report informs, 29-years-old half-back said that transferred to the Catalonia team not to play together with Lionel Messi, but to win Champions League.

However, Arda said Messi is the best player in football history: 'I felt that I would sign for Barca. In all honesty I used to think, 'If I play very well I will end up signing for Barca, because my style fits into this team. If I play well, I will end up at Arsenal. I did not play for the Catalonia team to be team-mate with him. I transferred to win Champions League. For me, Leo is the best player in football history, but I come to win Champions League'.

Notably, Arda Turan transferred to Barcelona from Atletico.