Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Footballer of the Turkish national team and player of the Spanish "Barcelona", Arda Turan elected "Man of the Year" in Turkey.

Report informs, he was honored with this award by the magazine GQ Turkey.

The event, organized by the CQ, the award presented to Arda Turan by the executive director of the Basketball Federation of Turkey, Hidayet Turkoglu.

In his speech, the footballer thanked family, friends and girlfriend, who played an important role in his success.