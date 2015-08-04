"Apollo" will arrive in Baku with 22 players

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the return match of the 3rd qualifying round of the of the Europa League, "Gabala" football club will meet with "Apollo" (Cyprus) club, which comes to Baku with 22 players. Report informs, the team will arrive in Azerbaijani capital tomorrow at 13:00 Baku time.

Together with the head coach Pedro Emmanuel, Esteban Sachetti, Bruno Vella, Marcos Gullon, Easley Headey, Rosa Farley, Nuno Lopes, Christ Wheeler, Fotis Papoulis, Michalis Fani, Giorgos Kolokoudias Leandro Freire Yoao Pedro Silva Eliza, Marios Stilyanou , Rogeyro Konseisao, Angelic Angels, Alexandre da Silva, Yaime Simoes, Stylianos Stylianou, Giogros Merkys, Giorgos Vassiliou, Abraham Gueye Gueye will visit Baku.

On August 6, "Gabala" - "Apollo" return match will be held at the stadium Bakcell Arena. The game will start at 21:00 Baku time.