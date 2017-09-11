Antonio Conte: “I know some of Qarabag players very well”

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ "We will face a good team. I know some of Qarabag players very well and I know how they are playing in national teams”.

Report informs, head coach of England’s Premier League club Chelsea Antonio Conte said FC) at the press conference organized before the match with Qarabag within first round of the Champions League group stage. 48-year-old specialist said that playing against Qarabag is not easy: Although opponent takes part in the Champions League for the first time, there are very good players. When I was the head coach of the Italian team, I met Azerbaijani national team. I know very good players there. To be realistic, playing against them will not be easy. The possibility of loss should also to be considered”.

A. Conte said that they should try to win all the matches in the Champions League. He did not even need to disclose the start team one day before the meeting: "In comparison with coaching, I have great experience in Champions League as a football player. We must be proud of participating in this race. Here we have to try to win every match. The game against Lester in the last round of the Premier League will affect my choice in choosing team against Qarabag. It is not possible to disclose the Start Squad. This would be a great risk. Because later changes can take place”.

Chelsea - Qarabag match to be played on September 12 starts at 22:45 Baku time.