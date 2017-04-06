Another Azerbaijani club to play in European cups named

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Named another club to represent Azerbaijan in 2017-2018 season of European cups.

Report informs, this club is “Inter” Baku. The team headed by manager Zaur Svanadze sealed a place in European cups after second leg matches of Azerbaijan Cup semifinals. Despite 1:3 and 0:2 defeats in both home and away games against “Gabala” the “bankers” gained right to play in European cup after “Neftchi” being knocked out by “Qarabag” in two games (0:2, 0:0). The top four clubs of the league will play in European cups after “Neftchi” failing to step to final.

Three of four clubs are “Qarabag”, “Gabala” and “Inter”. But “Zire”, “Sumgayit”, “Neftchi” and “Kapaz” are fighting for fourth license.

Notably, UEFA put transfer ban on “Inter” during winter and summer transfer windows. That’s why the participation of the club suffering from financial problems in European cups is under a question. The “bankers” should whether extend contracts with current players or stay outside of European tournaments.