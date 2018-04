© Report

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Jubilee event will be held to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of AFFA.

The head of Information and Public Relations Department of AFFA, Firuz Abdulla told Report.

He said additional information about the location, date and other issues related with event will be issued.

AFFA which is considered as associative independent non-governmental organization was registered by state on April 3, 1992.