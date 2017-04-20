 Top
    Close photo mode

    All semifinalists of UEFA Champions League revealed

    Semifinals draw scheduled to April 21

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ All clubs to play at UEFA Champions League semifinals have been revealed.

    Report informs, based on the results of quarterfinal matches, German clubs Bayern and Borussia, English club Leicester City and Spanish giant Barcelona left the tournament, while Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Atletico, Italian Juventus and French club Monaco qualified to the next round.

    Draw to reveal semifinal pairs will be held on April 21. First leg matches of semifinals will be played on May 2 and 3, second leg - on May 9 and 10. 

    The stadium “National” in Cardiff, Wales will host final game on June 3. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi