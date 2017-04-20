All semifinalists of UEFA Champions League revealed

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ All clubs to play at UEFA Champions League semifinals have been revealed.

Report informs, based on the results of quarterfinal matches, German clubs Bayern and Borussia, English club Leicester City and Spanish giant Barcelona left the tournament, while Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Atletico, Italian Juventus and French club Monaco qualified to the next round.

Draw to reveal semifinal pairs will be held on April 21. First leg matches of semifinals will be played on May 2 and 3, second leg - on May 9 and 10.

The stadium “National” in Cardiff, Wales will host final game on June 3.