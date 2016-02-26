All participants of Europa Football League 1/8 finals unveiled

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ All participants in the 1/8 finals of the Europa Football League revealed on the basis of the response matches 1/16 finals, which took place on Thursday.

Report informs, full list of participants reads below: "Sparta" (Prague, Czech Republic), "Liverpool", "Manchester United", "Tottenham" (all - England), "Bayer" (Leverkusen), "Borussia" (Dortmund ) (both - Germany), "Lazio" (Italy), "Braga" (Portugal), "Athletic", "Seville", "Valencia", "Villarreal" (all - Spain), "Basel" (Switzerland), " Fenerbahce "(Turkey)," Shakhtar "(Donetsk, Ukraine)," Anderlecht "(Belgium).

Russian clubs have completed the performance in the tournament: Moscow "Locomotive" in the 1/16 finals lost to "Fenerbahce" on aggregate (1-3), "Krasnodar" - "Sparta" (0-4).

The draw for the 1/8 finals of the Europa League will take place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland, matches will be played on 10 and 17 March.