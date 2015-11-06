All games of Azerbaijani national team will be broadcasted live

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ All games of Azerbaijani national team in the qualifying round of the European championship among teams of up to 19 years will be broadcast live.

Report informs citing the official website of the federation, the game will be broadcast on CBC Sport.

Since the last round both matches start at the same time, the match between the Azerbaijani national team will be broadcast live, and the other - in the record.

November 10

14:00. Turkey - Bosnia and Herzegovina

18:00. Ukraine - Azerbaijan

November 12

14:00. Bosnia and Herzegovina - Ukraine

18:00. Turkey - Azerbaijan

November 15

18:00. Ukraine - Turkey

18:00. Azerbaijan - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Note that the match Ukraine - Turkey will take place at the stadium Dalğa Arena, and the rest of the matches in Bayil Stadium.