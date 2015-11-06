 Top
    Close photo mode

    All games of Azerbaijani national team will be broadcasted live

    Matches can be viewed via CBC Sport

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ All games of Azerbaijani national team in the qualifying round of the European championship among teams of up to 19 years will be broadcast live.

    Report informs citing the official website of the federation, the game will be broadcast on CBC Sport.

    Since the last round both matches start at the same time, the match between the Azerbaijani national team will be broadcast live, and the other - in the record.

    November 10

    14:00. Turkey - Bosnia and Herzegovina

    18:00. Ukraine - Azerbaijan

    November 12

    14:00. Bosnia and Herzegovina - Ukraine

    18:00. Turkey - Azerbaijan

    November 15

    18:00. Ukraine - Turkey

    18:00. Azerbaijan - Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Note that the match Ukraine - Turkey will take place at the stadium Dalğa Arena, and the rest of the matches in Bayil Stadium.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi