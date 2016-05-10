AFFA undertakes to pay certain part of treatment costs of international referee's child

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) has undertaken to pay certain part of treatment costs of 10-month-old son of international referee Orkhan Mammadov.

Report was told by Chairman of Referees Committee Khagani Mammadov.

According to him, the initiative made by General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov: 'Mr.Elkhan firstly talked to me. After getting detailed information on the issue, he said that AFFA will pay certain part of treatment costs. Referees as well as people, which we are not acquainted, also provide assistance. We know that an account has been opened and transfers are being conducted'

Notably, Orkhan Mammadov's 10-month-old son Nemat Mammadov suffers from violation of normal development of brain. So far, the child has underwent operation 4 times in Baku, but now he should continue treatment abroad as fluid accumulates in his brain. Azerbaijani physicians diagnosed that the child cannot stand the disease any more. Endoscopy should be carried out in Moscow, then Nemat to continue treatment. But parents cannot afford it.