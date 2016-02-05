 Top
    AFFA Secretary General: Financial support will be provided to regional clubs

    Elkhan Mammadov met with the football audience of Sumgayit city

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Financial support to regional clubs playing in the Premier League of Azerbaijan will be provided."

    Report informs, AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov said at a meeting with the football audience of Sumgayit city.

    He noted that, currently over half of the clubs in the Premier League are representing the capital: "We believe that this step will encourage the capital clubs to go to the country regions and represent them in future."

