AFFA Secretary General: Financial support will be provided to regional clubs

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Financial support to regional clubs playing in the Premier League of Azerbaijan will be provided."

Report informs, AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov said at a meeting with the football audience of Sumgayit city.

He noted that, currently over half of the clubs in the Premier League are representing the capital: "We believe that this step will encourage the capital clubs to go to the country regions and represent them in future."