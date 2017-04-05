AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov failed to be member of UEFA Executive Committee

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov failed to be elected to the UEFA Executive Committee.

Report informs, the election took place within the next 41st UEFA Congress in Helsinki, capital of Finland.

12 candidates including AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov were in race for 8 seats as honored president of Cyprus Football Association Marios Lefkaritis decided to quit. Zbigniew Boniek (Poland), Kayrat Boranbayev (Kazakhstan), John Delaney (Ireland), Armand Duka (Albania), David Gill (England), Reinhard Grindel (Germany), Karl-Erik Nilsson (Sweden), Kieran O'Connor (Wales), Michele Uva (Italy), Michael van Praag (Netherlands) and Servet Yardımcı (Turkey) are other nominees to UEFA executive committee. In case of his election E.Mammadov will become first Azerbaijani occupying high position in UEFA.

Then Kayrat Boranbayev announced that he withdraws his EC nomination. 55 member associations voted for 11 nominees. The nominees are Zbigniew Boniek (Poland), John Delaney (Ireland), Armand Duka (Albania), David Gill (England), Reinhard Grindel (Germany), Karl-Erik Nilsson (Sweden), Kieran O'Connor (Wales), Michele Uva (Italy), Michael van Praag (Netherlands) and Servet Yardımcı (Turkey).