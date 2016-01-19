 Top
    AFFA receives condolences from FIFA

    The letter was signed by acting FIFA President Issa Hayatou

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA has send a letter of condolences to AFFA over the death of an Azerbaijani veteran footballer, Report informs.

    "Members of the international football family were deeply saddened by the news of the death of FC Neftchi veteran, winner of the bronze medal of the USSR league, Azerbaijani football player Valeri Hajiyev," the letter said.

    FIFA extended "our deep condolences to the family members and loved ones of the veteran footballer".

