AFFA punishes 4 clubs and 2 footballers

© Report

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today's meeting of the Disciplinary Committee of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) has adopted a decision on three matches of the Azerbaijan Premier League X round.

Report informs, 4 clubs and 2 footballers were punished.

FC Qarabag fullback Ansi Agolli was punished to miss one match after receiving second yellow card and sending off in the 43rd minute of the game with Sabail and his club in the amount of 200 AZN. Sumgayit club fined 800 AZN as the club's five players received yellow card in the match with Neftchi.

The same amount of penalty was imposed on Zira club due to yellow card to its seven players during match against Gabala. Javid Huseynov, FC Gabala captain sent off after receiving direct red card for violent conduct in the 43rd minute of the match. As a result, the Disciplinary Committee punished Huseynov to miss three matches and the club in the amount of 2400 AZN.