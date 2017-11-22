AFFA official: We couldn’t see good results from foreign head coaches - INTERVIEW

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with the AFFA Executive Committee member and Deputy Education Minister, Firudin Gurbanov:

- What was the born of necessity to appoint Gurban Gurbanov as the head coach of Azerbaijani national football team?

- When new foreign coach appointed, it takes him time to adapt.

But if the local specialist meets today's requirements, experience has formed, has been in this post for a long time, participated in international level games, has good experience as a footballer, it is a right decision to appoint such a person as the head coach of the national team. Gurban Gurbanov has such qualities. Both as footballer and head coach. At the same time, his work in Qarabag and his success in this club is a clear example. Foreign coaches used to be well-known professionals and well-known players. They have great experiences. But the experience in national team showed that they did not succeed greatly. Although we were able to lead the national team, we could not see the outcome they wanted. That's why Gurban Gurbanov's appointment as head coach of national team is logical.

- Do you think performance of former coach Robert Prosinečki wasn’t successful?

- Some positive results have been achieved. The national team has achieved some success in recent years. We can not say that there were no results during the period of Prosinečki. The national team of Azerbaijan has also progressed in the world rankings, and the national team's points at the last qualifying round were relatively good compared to the previous periods. But today new demands are put forward. Given these, I think we should work harder. Football in our country needs to be developed among children and youth. If we do this, we will be able to train good footballers in the future.

- What do you expect from today's Qarabag - Chelsea match?

- Chelsea is one of the strongest teams in the world. Everyone knows that. There are very strong players in this team. The club is headed by a strong coach. The club's latest results give grounds to say that Chelsea is one of the top-class teams in the world. Qarabag demonstrates good match in the last period. This is confirmed by foreign football experts. I think that our team will be able to say their word in tomorrow's match. At least will have the power to mobilize all his power. Gurban Gurbanov prepared team well for this match.

- Sabah team of the Ministry of Education also performs at the Azerbaijani Division. Is the club tasked to rise to the Premier League this season?

- Sabah club was founded on the basis of the Specialized Vatan Football School of the Ministry of Education. Many players graduated from this school. Sabah is a new collective, appeared in short period of time. Each team sets out specific goals. Sabah will try to reach the Azerbaijan Premier League (APL).