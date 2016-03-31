Mirkamil Rahimov was buried in Baku - UPDATED

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the latest information, member of the Executive Committee of AFFA (Association of the Football Federations of Azerbaijan,Head of Sports Department of Ministry of Youth and SportsMirkamil Rahimov was buried today at Khirdalan cemetery.

Report informs, he passed away at the age of 60.

He suffered from the spine cancer. Rahimov will be buried today.

Mirkamil Pirali oglu Rahimov was born on June 18, 1956 in Baku. In 1973 he entered Pedagogical Faculty of Azerbaijan State Institute of Physical Culture named after Kirov.

He worked as head of Sports Department of Ministry of Youth and Sports for 15 years.

He was awarded the honorary titles of "Excellent physical culture and sport", "Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sport", the medal "Taraggi" and the order "For Service to the Fatherland" of III degree.

On the official website, AFFA leadership expressed condolences on the death of a member of the Executive Committee of AFFA, Head of Sports Department of Ministry of Youth and Sports Mirkamil Rahimov.

Report inform, the text says:

"The sports community has suffered a serious loss. A head of Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, member of the Executive Committee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, President of Children and Youth Football Federation Mirkamil Rahimov has passed away. On behalf of the football community AFFA leadership expresses its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased! Rest in Peace!"

Mirkamil Rahimov passed away this morning.