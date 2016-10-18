 Top
    AFFA fines player of Neftchi club

    The footballer will not play for one match

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Disciplinary Committee of the AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) has punished Rahil Mammadov, player of Neftchi FC.

    Report informs, the reason was the full-back's receiving red card at away match of the Azerbaijani Premier League's 8th round with Zira FC.

    The player, sent off in the 47th minute, will not be able to play at next round. Moreover, player's red card caused penalty of 200 AZN to the club.

    Notably, the committee fined Inter FC in the amount of 800 AZN as the club's 4 players received yellow card at Inter - Gabala match of the last round. 

