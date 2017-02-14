AFFA Disciplinary Committee holds a meeting

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Disciplinary Committee has held the next meeting.

Report informs eighteenth round of the Premier League discussed.

"Zira" FC was fined for 800 AZN, because 4 players received a total of 4 yellow cards , in the match with "Gabala".

In 74th minute of the game "Gabala" defender Rasim Ramaldanov received second yellow card and punished for one game and removed from the playground. The club was fined for 200 AZN.

"Neftchi" has also lost 800 AZN, because 4 players received yellow cards during the match with "Sumgayit".