AFFA Disciplinary Committee fines Qarabag FC

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Disciplinary Committee punished Qarabag FC.

Report informs citing the official website of the Professional Football League (PFL), the reason was the behavior of the fans of Aghdam club during the match with Gabala FC in the XV round of the Azerbaijan Premier League (APL).

At the 72nd minute of the match the fans threw objects on the football field. Therefore, the club was fined 1600 AZN.

Notably, the game has ended with a goalless draw.