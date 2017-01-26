AFFA declares decision over matches with Kosovo

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "In accordance with the rules of UEFA, we will have both home and away matches with Kosovo".

Mikayil Narimanoghlu, Head of Information and Public Relations Department of the AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) told Report commenting on matches between Azerbaijan national under-21 football team and Kosovo at 2019 UEFA European Championship qualifier.

M.Narimanoghlu said that football is a kind of sport, it has no relation with policy: "UEFA is not a political, but a sports organization. For this reason, we will hold the games according to the rules of the European football organization. Kosovar athletes have taken part in Baku 2015 first European Games".

The Azerbaijani national team will play against teams of Germany, Israel, Norway, Ireland and Kosovo at 2019 UEFA European Championship.

Notably, Azerbaijan does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state.