AFFA confirms Sadigov's farewell to national team of Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ 2018 World Cup qualifier with the Czech team will be a farewell match for captain of the national team of Azerbaijan, Rashad Sadigov.

Report informs, Sadigov has told the AFFA website.

Sadigov said that he based on the decision as the match with the Czech Republic will be the last home match for the Azerbaijani team at the qualifying round: "All questions will be answered at the pre-match press conference".

Notably, Rashad Sadigov, who has been summoned to the first team since 2001, played 110 games.